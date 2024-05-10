Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar disapproves of BJP minister Patil's 'defeat Sharad Pawar in Baramati' remarks

Ajit Pawar, while expressing his displeasure over the BJP leader's comments made in March, said on Thursday, "He (Patil) should not have made those remarks." "(After that statement), I told Chandrakant dada to look into the BJP's work in Pune city and me (Ajit Pawar) and my party workers will look after the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. He should not have made those comments. But later, he never spoke a word," said the Deputy Chief Minister.