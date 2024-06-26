Tamili-inscribed potsherd unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Keeladi

This week also marked the unearthing of a broken Neolithic hand axe and a terracotta female figurine being unearthed from Chennanur in Krishnagiri district and Vembakkottai in Virudhunagar district respectively.

The axe, which is 6 cm long and 4 cm wide, was found at a depth of 53 cm, while the dimension of the female figurine is 30.7 mm height and 25.6 mm width.

The finding of a Tamili-inscribed potsherd assumes significance in the wake of the TNSDA announcing that fresh scientific dates obtained through Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) dating of samples collected from archaeological sites have pushed the origin of Tamili (Tamil-Brahmi) script by hundred years to 7th Century BCE.

Of the 73 AMS dates obtained from Beta Analytic Laboratory, Florida, US after a detailed analyses into samples collected from excavation sites such as Kodumanal, Keeladi, Korkai, Alagankulam, Porunthal and Sivagalai, the earliest date arrived at is 685 BCE from Sivagalai in Thoothukudi district, sources in the TNSDA told DH.

“The calibrated date at Keeladi, an urban industrialised settlement found on the banks of River Vaigai near the ancient city of Madurai, is 679 BCE,” sources had told DH early this month.

The launch of excavations comes at a time the exercise has created a buzz in the past few years after they threw up surprises. Artefacts unearthed in Keeladi pushed the Sangam Era to 600 BCE from 300 BCE, rice husks found in a burial urn in Sivakalai was found to be 3,200 years old, and that Tamils were aware of iron technology in 2172 BCE, 4,200 years ago.

The carbon dating pushed the Sangam Era by three hundred years that it was thought to be. The Archeological Survey of India, which conducted the first two phases of excavation, also derived the period of the Sangam-era archaeological site to be between 8th century BCE to 3rd century CE.

These findings come amidst repeated assertions by Chief Minister M K Stalin that his government will take every step to scientifically prove that India’s history will have to be rewritten from the Tamil landscape, in the light of findings in Keeladi and Sivakalai.