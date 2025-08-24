<p>New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has decided to create an all-women commando team for conducting specialised counter-terrorist operations, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A group of 100 female personnel deployed across the country as part of the aviation security group (ASG) guarding civilian airports are the first to be trained for the task.</p>.<p>The about 1.70 lakh-strength CISF is primarily tasked to guard 69 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain.</p>.<p>"The training for the first batch of the women personnel in commando skills has been started at a training centre located in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.</p>.'Suspicious looking' man, who travelled to Delhi from Bengaluru, apprehended by CISF from outside Parliament House.<p>"This eight-week advanced commando course will prepare women personnel for quick reaction team (QRT) and special task force (STF) duties at high-security establishments and plants," a CISF official said.</p>.<p>The personnel will be trained in physical fitness and weapons training, live-fire drills under stress, endurance-building exercises like running, obstacle courses, rappelling, survival training in forests, and a 48-hour confidence-building exercise designed to test decision-making and teamwork under adverse conditions, he said.</p>.<p>The central armed police force, which functions under the Union home ministry, has 12,491 women (8 per cent of its strength) in its ranks at present.</p>.<p>In 2026, 2,400 more women staff will be recruited and in the coming years, recruitment will be structured in such a way that women consistently make up at least 10 per cent of the force as per the directions of the home ministry, the official said. </p>