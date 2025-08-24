Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

YouTuber MD Sameer appears before police in Dharmasthala defamation case

Sameer had moved the Mangaluru court for anticipatory bail after reports of his possible arrest surfaced. On Thursday, the court granted him bail, shielding him from detention.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 14:12 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us