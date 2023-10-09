Technical glitch gets Chennai man Rs 750 crores in bank account

A pharmacy employee in Chennai on October 7 found out that his bank account was credited with a mind-boggling amount of Rs 753 crore after he transferred Rs 2000 to his friend.

Mohammad Idris was elated to find such a huge amount in his account, as he had a balance of Rs 3000 till then. But his excitement was short lived as his account at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Teynampet was frozen by staff members who claimed the mistaken deposit was the result of a technical glitch.

This is the third such instance to occur in Tamil Nadu in the past month. Earlier, Rs 9000 crore was credited into the account of a cab driver in the same city, and another account in Thanjavur received Rs 750 crore. Both the above incidents happened within the span of a month.