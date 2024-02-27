AIADMK is in a state of confusion, keeps changing goalposts: Annamalai

The yatra is focused on building a strong base for the BJP in Tamil Nadu or solely aimed at reversing the 2019 election results that saw the party sweeping the rest of the country but the alliance facing a drubbing here?

I believe Tamil Nadu faced an artificial (anti-Modi) wave in 2019 as things were blown out of proportion. Five years down the line, I can say that there is a pro-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu. Of course, Tamil Nadu is a state that is ideologically inclined with fixed vote patterns. One should look at the quality and quantity of the work that has taken place in Tamil Nadu under the BJP rule.

I agree that Tamil Nadu still witnesses a pattern where voting takes place strictly on party lines as the (two) Dravidian parties (DMK and AIADMK) are well entrenched for a very long time.

However, around 50 per cent of the voters are looking for an alternative and this time, I believe, BJP will be the party of choice for any voter who wants a change in the state, and continuity in the Central government. I believe this election will be historic as we think there will be a shift in the voting pattern.