Thevar Jayanthi: Trouble brews in AIADMK as Sengottaiyan joins OPS and TTV in Pasumpon
This is the first time that Sengottaiyan has met rebel AIADMK leaders in public, especially after his September 5 press conference in which he asked Palaniswami to initiate the process of unifying the party.
#WATCH | Ramanathapuram | AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam, AIADMK MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran pay ṭribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon on his 63rd guru pooja and 118th jayanthi. pic.twitter.com/0Yiji8c5A8