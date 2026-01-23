Menu
Time to bid farewell to DMK government: PM Modi

'Tamil Nadu is with NDA! I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madhuranthakam later today,' Modi said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:04 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 07:04 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra ModiM K StalinDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKNDAInidan Politics

