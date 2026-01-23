<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday said it was time to bid farewell to the "corrupt" <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> government in Tamil Nadu as he kick-started the NDA campaign for the assembly elections in the next few months.</p>.<p>"Tamil Nadu is with NDA! I'll be joining NDA leaders at the rally in Madhuranthakam later today," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.Piyush Goyal meets Palaniswami, says strong AIADMK-led NDA will come to power in Tamil Nadu .<p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> has decided that it's time to bid farewell to the corrupt DMK Government," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>Modi said the NDA's governance record and commitment to regional aspirations were striking a chord with the people of the state.</p>.<p>NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally at Madhuranthakam. </p>