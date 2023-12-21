JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TN CM Stalin allots Ponmudy's portfolio to Rajakannappan

A Raj Bhavan release said Chief Minister Stalin recommended to Governor R N Ravi to allot the portfolio held by K Ponmudy to R S Rajakannappan
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 10:08 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Consequent to K Ponmudy's disqualification, the portfolio of higher education held by him was on Thursday allotted by Chief Minister M K Stalin to Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, R S Rajakannappan.

A Raj Bhavan release said Chief Minister Stalin recommended to Governor R N Ravi to allot the portfolio held by Ponmudy to Rajakannappan. The Governor has approved the recommendation of the chief minister, the release added.

After he was sentenced by the Madras High Court to three years in prison in a disproportionate assets case, Ponmudy was disqualified as a legislator. Consequently, he ceased to be a Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 10:08 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKPortfolio change

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT