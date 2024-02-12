JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TN Governor Ravi's 'personal' remarks in Assembly expunged: Speaker

Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu on Monday said 'personal' remarks made by Governor RN Ravi during his customary address to the House have been 'expunged,' on a day that saw yet another face-off between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK in the state.
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 10:27 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu on Monday said 'personal' remarks made by Governor RN Ravi during his customary address to the House have been 'expunged,' on a day that saw yet another face-off between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK in the state.

His statement came after Ravi concluded his customary address within minutes after starting it, making some remarks.

"What he read from (from the prepared speech) is fine. After that he made some personal remarks which have been expunged," Appavu told reporters.

To a question on the national anthem, on which too Ravi made some remarks, the Speaker said it is played last on the day of the Governor's address.

Citing House rules, he said the proceedings start with the Tamil invocation song 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu', followed by the Governor's address, and upon completion of that, "finally, the national anthem is played".

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 February 2024, 10:27 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduDMKR N RaviRaj BhavanTamil Nadu Assembly

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT