TN Governor Ravi's 'personal' remarks in Assembly expunged: Speaker

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu on Monday said 'personal' remarks made by Governor RN Ravi during his customary address to the House have been 'expunged,' on a day that saw yet another face-off between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK in the state.

His statement came after Ravi concluded his customary address within minutes after starting it, making some remarks.

"What he read from (from the prepared speech) is fine. After that he made some personal remarks which have been expunged," Appavu told reporters.