Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TN revenue employees association begin boycott of SIR work

The association members petitioned the collectors of 32 districts during the "Perundhiral (mass) appeal" programme.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 05:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 05:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us