Homeindiatamil nadu

Udhayanidhi tells AIADMK to clarify stand on Sanatan Dharma

Reiterating his allegation that the BJP is only involved in "spreading fake news", the minister demanded to know the stand of the main opposition AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, on the issue.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 16:34 IST

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday demanded to know the stand of principal opposition AIADMK on the Sanatan Dharma since former Chief Minister and Dravidian ideologue C N Annadurai had staunchly opposed it.

Udhayanidhi said he has not spoken on Sanatan what icons Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar and Annadurai had not spoken, underscoring that his views only reflected the reformist, social justice ideology of such stalwarts.

"Their party's name has Anna's name and no one spoke more against Sanatan than Anna and I would like to know their (AIADMK) opinion; if you meet AIADMK leaders please ask their view," he told reporters.

AIADMK chief and former Chief Minister Edppadi K Palaniswami had said days ago that Udhayanidhi's Sanatan remark was just a "drama and tactic" to divert attention from a host of real issues faced by the people.

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar had said that all religions must be respected and denigrating a religion is wrong.

Jayakumar pointed out that Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani had said that Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion are one and the same.

Founder of the DMK, Annadurai is popularly known as Anna (elder brother) and he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during 1967-69.

(Published 09 September 2023, 16:34 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKSanatan DharmaAIADMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

