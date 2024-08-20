Victory for social justice: CM Stalin on withdrawal of lateral entry in UPSC

Chennai: Terming the Union Government’s decision to withdraw the lateral entry recruitment in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a “victory for social justice”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday pitched the need for breaking the “arbitrary 50 per cent ceiling on reservation.”

In social media posts before and after the notification was withdrawn, Stalin asked all opposition parties to “remain vigilant” as he warned that the BJP might try to “undermine reservation through various forms.”

He also called for “complete abolition” of Creamy Layer and stressed the need for a Caste Census, which would come in handy in formulating policies to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities in education, economy and employment to every citizen.