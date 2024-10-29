Vijay’s party will not cut into our votes: AIADMK

<p>Chennai: Asserting that actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) will not cut into the party votes, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK </a>general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami </a>on Tuesday said his outfit will take a call on the alliance question in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections, keeping in mind the “political situation.” </p><p>Palaniswami, while speaking to reporters, asserted that the AIADMK’s ideology was “constant” and will never undergo any change but an alliance is decided on political considerations and situation. The former Chief Minister was responding to a barrage of questions on Vijay’s political entry and whether he would cut into the AIADMK votes. </p> .<p>“He (Vijay) will not cut into AIADMK votes. We have never watered down on our ideology…we still have one-and-a-half-years to go for the assembly elections. And it is too premature to talk about alliance. Alliance is stitched up before the elections based on the prevailing political solution,” he said. </p> <p>Palaniswami also refused to entertain questions about Vijay’s ideology and whether he will offer the post of deputy chief minister to the actor while inducting TVK as an ally. </p> <p>“I can’t answer questions that come out of your imagination,” he said, and answered that Vijay might have thought that the AIADMK was good when asked why the actor didn’t criticise the party. The Leader of Opposition also said everyone who launches a party in Tamil Nadu invokes M G Ramachandran because of his charisma and the good work he has done during his 10-year-long tenure. </p> .<p>Meanwhile, Vijay wrote a four-page letter to his supporters profusely thanking them for turning up in large numbers for the rally in Vikravandi on Sunday. The actor said writing letters to fans is a “great political tool” given to Tamil Nadu by DMK founder C N Annadurai and that his ideals are common to everyone in the state. </p> <p>“Our conference will forever be etched in the memories of the people of Tamil Nadu. The images that came out of the conference indicate a victory in our path. After the conference, I expect people to criticise us more and we should only take constructive advice seriously. Let us work together,” Vijay added. </p> .<p>He also reiterated that the 2026 assembly election was his “party’s goal” and that his cadres should only concentrate on working for the people. </p> <p>Launching his party on Sunday, Vijay had identified DMK and BJP as his “political” and “ideological” enemies. </p>