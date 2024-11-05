Home
tamil nadu

Will contest 2026 elections as part of DMK alliance: VCK

The clarification by Thirumavalavan comes amid intense speculation that he might walk out of the DMK alliance and join the AIADMK combine ahead of the 2026 polls.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 13:42 IST

05 November 2024
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVCK

