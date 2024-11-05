Will contest 2026 elections as part of DMK alliance: VCK

<p>Chennai: Putting to rest all speculations, prominent Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday announced that it will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The party also asserted that there was “no need” for the VCK to walk out of the SPA at state-level and I.N.D.I.A. bloc at the national level after having “played a key role” in stitching the alliance. </p><p>VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan also derided the efforts by various quarters to create a doubt on the party’s reliability as an ideological and alliance partner.</p>.All is well for now in DMK alliance after VCK reiterates full support after prohibition conference invite to AIADMK.<p>The clarification by Thirumavalavan comes amid intense speculation that he might walk out of the DMK alliance and join the AIADMK combine ahead of the 2026 polls. The speculation attained credence after reports that actor Vijay, who recently launched Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, will share the stage with Thirumavalavan at an event to release a book on B R Ambedkar. </p><p>Thirumavalavan has emerged as a key political personality in Tamil Nadu with his VCK commanding a significant influence among Dalit people across the state, especially in the northern region. He was recently in the news for a cryptic tweet that advocated power sharing for alliance partners, an arrangement that is being resisted by both Dravidian majors. </p><p>“No need has arisen to discuss an alliance. For the past seven years, the SPA has been functioning successfully. At the national level, we are part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. We have a major role in stitching both alliances. Our only job will be to strengthen these alliances, not weaken them,” Thirumavalavan said.</p>.'Whoever starts a new party wants DMK destroyed': Stalin's veiled jibe at 'Thalapathy' Vijay.<p>SPA consists of DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MDMK, KDMK, and other smaller parties. Differences between the alliance partners and the DMK began emerging after the Lok Sabha elections but both sides say the issues aren’t that serious to break the political combine. </p><p>The Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP also said VCK should not be drawn into “unnecessary controversies” over the alliance question as the party had always been ideologically rooted. “What is the need to ask this question? I make it clear today that the VCK will contest the 2026 elections as part of the DMK-led SPA. There is no second opinion on this. I have made the VCK’s stand crystal clear,” Thirumavalavan added. </p><p>The VCK chief’s assertion also comes a week after he dismissed Vijay’s announcement that he was ready to share power with his alliance partners if his party was voted to power. Thirumavalavan’s “open invitation” to the AIADMK for an anti-liquor conference on October 2 also triggered speculation but the DMK and VCK came together to assert that their alliance remains strong. </p><p>On sharing the dais with Vijay, Thirumavalavan said the publishers of the book had told him that they planned to release it in April in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. </p><p>“I agreed to participate because of Stalin and Rahul. Just a week back, I was told that Vijay could also be invited. We will take a call on attending the event very soon,” the VCK chief added. </p>