<p>Chennai: Reacting to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s "double-engine" government pitch, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Friday said the duppa engine (waste box) rhetoric will not work in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, which has achieved growth in all parameters despite obstacles from the BJP-led Union Government. </p><p>In a X post after Modi concluded his speech at the NDA rally near here, Stalin said the people of Tamil Nadu will not forget the betrayal being inflicted on them despite the BJP's efforts to "hide" it. </p><p>"The Prime Minister's so-called Double Engine or Duppa Engine (waste box) won't work out in Tamil Nadu. Despite the obstacles imposed by the Union Government, Tamil Nadu has achieved historical growth," Stalin said. </p><p>"Compared to the "Double Engine" states you talk about, be it Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, or Bihar – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the ones soaring ahead in development," he told Modi. </p><p>In an earlier X post in the morning in response to Modi's tweet about his visit to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said Tamil Nadu counts the betrayal of the NDA and accused the Prime Minister of visiting the state frequently only during elections. </p><p>"When will you release Rs 3,458 crore due to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme? When will you assure that the number of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu won't be reduced due to Delimitation? When will the reign of the governor who behaves like BJP's agent end in the state?" he asked. </p><p>He also asked when will Madurai and Coimbatore get Metro rail projects and when the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on Keeladi site will be released. </p>