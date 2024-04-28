Taxing the rich: Inheritance and inequalities

Gandhi used the word “theft” to describe those taking more resources than they would need for their immediate and personal use. Here is Gandhi elaborating the point: “Whoever appropriates more than the minimum that is really necessary for him is guilty of theft.” His theory of trusteeship runs like this, as he offers in his journal, Harijan, dated June 3, 1939: “Supposing I have come by a fair amount of wealth – either by way of legacy, or by means of trade and industry — I must know that all that wealth does not belong to me; what belongs to me is the right to an honourable livelihood, no better than that enjoyed by millions of others. The rest of my wealth belongs to the community and must be used for the welfare of the community.”