<p>A video that captured the chilling and unfortunate crash of the Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air show has gone viral. The clip, allegedly filmed by a Pakistani journalist, records him laughing at the incident which claimed the life of an Indian pilot. As the video was circulated online, netizens flooded the comments section condemning his act. </p><p>Several X users slammed the 'Pakistani scribe' for being 'inhumane' and 'shamelessly laughing' at the sorrowful incident. </p>.<p><strong>Netizens react</strong></p><p>"Really Disgusting Disgraceful," an X user said in the replies to the viral video. "This is shame," added another. </p><p>Meanwhile, a few urged the UAE government to take action against the journalist. </p><p>"We apologize on the behalf of that pakistani journalist. Indeed that is a huge Loss Deepest Condolences," a Pakistan-based X user commented. </p>.<p><strong>Tejas fighter jet crash</strong></p><p>On Friday, a Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. The lone pilot, Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, was killed in the crash.</p><p>Following the incident, several leaders and internet users expressed grief. </p><p>Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also offered condolences to the IAF and the family of the pilot who died in the crash. </p>