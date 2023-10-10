Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tel Aviv flights: Air India offers waiver of ticket cancellation charges

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 12:19 IST

Follow Us

Air India on Tuesday announced a one-time waiver of charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv for a certain period.

The airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14 amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, the carrier said it is offering a one-time waiver on charges for rescheduling or cancellation of confirmed tickets on flights to and from Tel Aviv.

"The offer is valid on tickets issued before 9th October for travel until 31st October 2023," it said.

Normally, the full-service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 12:19 IST)
India NewsAviationAir IndiaIndiaIsraelPalestineTel AvivIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT