Delhi Police asks Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to join probe on May 1 in Amit Shah's doctored video case

A day after registering a case on doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police on Monday asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to join the probe on May 1 and record his statement.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act following a complaint that doctored videos of Shah were being circulated on social media platforms.

Sources said that Reddy had shared the video on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). He has been asked to bring his electronic devices, including his phone, from which the video was posted.

Around half-a-dozen people, including Congress leaders, who shared the doctored videos are also being summoned by Delhi Police.

The complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) claimed that some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

Singh also shared links of videos with the police.