Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

100 stray dogs 'poisoned' to death near Hyderabad, case booked

The fresh incident follows killing of nearly 500 stray dogs in different districts of Telangana since January 6.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganastray dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us