<p>Hyderabad: Eighteen people died and several people sustained severe injuries in a horrific road accident near Mirzaguda of Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district on Monday. </p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> RTC bus from Tandur depot in Vikarabad, which was heading towards Hyderabad, was hit by a tipper lorry near Mirzaguda. </p>.Man kills wife, daughter, sister-in-law, ends life in Telangana.<p>The Rangareddy police said the tipper, loaded with gravel, was speeding and rammed into the bus, killing 18 passengers. Some passengers were trapped inside the bus under the gravel load, and rescue operations are still underway.</p>