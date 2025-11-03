Menu
18 dead, several injured as tipper lorry collides with RTC bus in Telangana

The accident occurred near Mirzaguda of Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district; rescue operations underway
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 03:55 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 03:55 IST
India NewsTelanganaAccident

