200 stray dogs killed to fulfil panchayat poll promises in Telangana’s Kamareddy; toll nears 500 in a week

The carcasses were buried on the outskirts of villages, police said, adding that veterinary teams exhumed the bodies and conducted post-mortem examinations.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 16:39 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 16:39 IST
India Newsstray dogsPanchayat

