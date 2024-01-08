A Telangana template to restore historic step wells

“We had to convince local community groups. There was a lot of resistance from them. They were using the step well either as a dumping yard or a parking lot. They don't understand the invisible story lying underneath the step well that will ultimately help the locals. There were encroachments, too. Thankfully, after the painstaking efforts of almost three years, the Bansilalpet step well could be restored to its full glory. Now, the restored step well is a major tourist attraction. A street food vendor now makes decent money near the step well. That way we have created a microeconomy,” Kalapana Ramesh, founder of The Rainwater Project told DH.