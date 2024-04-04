After Karnataka, Telangana jumps to woo Tesla

Hyderabad: Amidst reports that the US-based EV car maker Tesla is scouting locations to set up its manufacturing plant in India, Telangana is hoping to attract the plant to the state and has started discussions with the US-based car maker.
Hopes of Tesla’s investment in India were heightened after its CEO, Elon Musk, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s state visit to the US last June. However, there has been no headway on the possible investment by Tesla in India.
But the latest reports suggest that Tesla is planning to send a team from the US by late April to assess potential locations with established automotive hubs, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.
Tesla’s India plant is estimated to cost $2 billion to $3 billion, with a full capacity to manufacture 500,000 cars annually, and also potential plans for a battery plant on the lines of Tesla's ‘gigafactories’.
“Since December 2023 the government of Telangana has been actively focusing on major investment opportunities by global giants, and as part of this focus we have been studying and tracking Tesla's planned investment initiatives in India. We have been making all out efforts to bring Tesla to Telangana for some time,” said Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu.
He added that Telangana, with its industry-friendly policy, is working with a progressive and futuristic vision by creating a world-class Infrastructure and hassle-free permissions system to enable best-in-class companies like Tesla to do business in the state.
“Our team is continuing the dialogue and discussions with Tesla by putting in all efforts for Tesla to establish their plant in Telangana,” Sridhar Babu said in a post on X.
Former industries minister K T Rama Rao also took to X and requested Telangana government to go all out and do their best to bring Tesla to the state.
“Make sure the Tesla team visits Hyderabad and understands the progressive industrial policies of Telangana Government,” said KTR.
