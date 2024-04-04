After Karnataka, Telangana jumps to woo Tesla

Hyderabad: Amidst reports that the US-based EV car maker Tesla is scouting locations to set up its manufacturing plant in India, Telangana is hoping to attract the plant to the state and has started discussions with the US-based car maker.

Hopes of Tesla’s investment in India were heightened after its CEO, Elon Musk, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s state visit to the US last June. However, there has been no headway on the possible investment by Tesla in India.

But the latest reports suggest that Tesla is planning to send a team from the US by late April to assess potential locations with established automotive hubs, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Tesla’s India plant is estimated to cost $2 billion to $3 billion, with a full capacity to manufacture 500,000 cars annually, and also potential plans for a battery plant on the lines of Tesla's ‘gigafactories’.