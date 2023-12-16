'Appalling to see such ignorance': K Kavitha slams Smriti Irani over remarks on paid menstrual leaves

New Delhi: Responding to union women and child minister Smriti Irani’s stand on paid menstruation leaves, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha said that she was “disheartened” by the comments and added that it was “appalling to see such ignorance”.
In a post on X, Kavitha also said denying paid leaves for menstruation days “ignores the genuine pain” of women.
“As a woman, it's appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys isn’t a consolation, it deserves a level playing field and that’s a non-negotiable,” Kavita’s post read.
She also said that menstruation isn't a choice; but a biological reality. “Denying paid leave ignores the genuine pain countless women endure,” she added.
“As a woman, it's disconcerting to see a lack of empathy for the genuine challenges women face and the fight we have to put up for everything. It’s high time to indeed bridge the gap between policy-making and reality with empathy and reason,” the post further read.
Earlier this week, in response to RJD MP Manoj K Jha’s demand for paid menstrual leaves, Irani said that menstruation and the menstruation cycle are not handicaps, and are natural parts of women’s life journey. “We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” Irani has said.