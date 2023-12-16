'Appalling to see such ignorance': K Kavitha slams Smriti Irani over remarks on paid menstrual leaves

New Delhi: Responding to union women and child minister Smriti Irani’s stand on paid menstruation leaves, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kavitha said that she was “disheartened” by the comments and added that it was “appalling to see such ignorance”.

In a post on X, Kavitha also said denying paid leaves for menstruation days “ignores the genuine pain” of women.

“As a woman, it's appalling to see such ignorance, for our struggles, our journeys isn’t a consolation, it deserves a level playing field and that’s a non-negotiable,” Kavita’s post read.