BRS leader Kavitha to skip CBI summons today

Hyderabad: With reports looming large that she may be taken into custody, BRS MLC, K Kavitha, on Sunday wrote to CBI expressing her inability to appear before the central agency, citing 'pressing onerous engagements, duties, and responsibilities towards the people of her state'.
A few days ago, the agency issued notices under Section 41A of Cr P C summoning her on Monday as part of the ongoing probe into the infamous Delhi liquor scam.
In a letter to CBI on Sunday, Kavitha, daughter of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, also asked why notices to her were issued under Section 41A of Cr P C, whereas earlier notices were issued under Section 160 Cr P C.
"When the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court, albeit in respect to the PMLA case arising out of the connected investigation, wherein a definite statement has been made by the ASG that I may not be summoned until the hearing, the same would in essence and spirit apply to the present case as well,” she said in the letter.
Earlier, Kavitha approached the Supreme Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued similar summons to her.
However, Kavitha said if CBI requires her to answer any queries or questions or to seek any information from her, she shall always be available to appear before them through any virtual mode.
(Published 25 February 2024, 23:04 IST)