BSV to set up manufacturing facility at Hyderabad’s Genome Valley

With this manufacturing facility, BSV aims to significantly increase its capacity in producing injectables with the commissioning of the fill-finish formulation line in phase 1 and an additional multi-product line in phase 2 of the project. The manufacturing facility endeavors to produce world-class products that adhere to International Quality Systems while complying to the Indian regulatory norms of Schedule M as well as the Global regulatory requirements in the world.

The facility will be based out of Genome Valley, which is India’s first organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial/Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities.

“We welcome BSV to the ‘Vaccine Capital of the World’ and are delighted that they have chosen Genome Valley to host their world class manufacturing facility. This reflects the huge opportunity, potential and the comprehensive ecosystem that Genome Valley offers to the life sciences sector, that truly makes Telangana a biotech hub focusing on innovating in India for India and the world. It also reflects our state’s commitment towards good health and wellbeing especially in areas such as women’s health in which we already run flagship programs such as the Arogya Mahila program,” said K T Rama Rao.

BSV MD and CEO Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, BSV, said that they were delighted to be a part of the Genome Valley ecosystem that promotes research and innovation and provides a conducive scientific temper for bio pharma companies to operate.