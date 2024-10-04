Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Can’t use our names for political gains: Nagarjuna to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Konda Surekha

Rejecting the minister's apology to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he asked, 'What about my family? Not a word of apology to me and to my family!'
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 10:41 IST
India Newsdefamation caseTelanaganaNagarjuna

Follow us on :

Follow Us