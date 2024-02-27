CBI notice to Kavitha just before LS polls is political drama: TPCC working president

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who was summoned by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case under a CrPC section meant for 'suspects', on Sunday asked the agency to keep the notice in abeyance, citing upcoming parliamentary polls.
“CBI notice to Kavitha, just before the (Lok Sabha) elections, is part of BJP-BRS conspiracy to stop Congress from getting more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. They are working to gain sympathy votes. This is their political drama," TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy told PTI.
The BRS MLC was asked to appear before the CBI on Monday, under Section 41A CrPC, under which a notice is issued to a person against whom a "reasonable suspicion" exists that the person had committed a cognisable offence. In a letter to the CBI, she said, “There is absolutely no logic, reason or background forthcoming as to how, why and under what circumstances have you now resorted to Section 41A CrPC."
Kavitha said that if required, with prior intimation, she would appear through virtual mode, to answer any queries. She pointed out that about 15 months ago, the then Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI ACB issued her a notice under Section 160 CrPC -- which pertains to summoning a witness.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 27 February 2024, 02:34 IST)