CBI notice to Kavitha just before LS polls is political drama: TPCC working president

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, who was summoned by the CBI in the Delhi Excise Policy case under a CrPC section meant for 'suspects', on Sunday asked the agency to keep the notice in abeyance, citing upcoming parliamentary polls.

“CBI notice to Kavitha, just before the (Lok Sabha) elections, is part of BJP-BRS conspiracy to stop Congress from getting more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. They are working to gain sympathy votes. This is their political drama," TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy told PTI.