<p>Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Centre will consider a CBI inquiry into the Naini coal block tenders episode if the Telangana government consents.</p><p>“To protect workers’ future, systemic cleansing is essential. Questions about ‘why no CBI enquiry was ordered’ ignore the fact that state consent is required for such investigations. When BRS was in power, the Centre’s 49 per cent stake in Singareni Collieries was conveniently ignored. Particular companies and individuals were favoured in earlier contracts. Decisions from major tenders to small contracts were influenced by political considerations, and interference pushed Singareni into trouble. BRS attempted multiple ways to undermine the company. The present Congress government is following the same pattern. Both BRS and Congress looted Singareni as a bank for corruption and illegal activities,” Kishan Reddy told reporters.</p><p>He added that after Telangana's formation, Singareni began facing operational and financial stress. A company that previously ran in profit slipped into difficulties post-statehood. Telangana holds 51 per cent equity and the Government of India holds 49 per cent, yet management has remained entirely with the state government.</p><p>“The Centre has limited scope for intervention, with three central directors and seven state directors on the board. During the BRS regime, Singareni’s affairs were dictated exclusively by the ‘Kalanvakuntla family’. After 2014, the BRS government turned Singareni into a political laboratory and hub for irregularities. The current Congress government is continuing the same approach. To ensure quality power supply to Telangana, the Centre allotted the Naini coal block to Singareni,” he said.</p><p>The Naini block was allotted in 2015, and all clearances from the Centre were provided on time. He recalled that when KCR was chief minister, tenders were invited for Naini and later was abruptly withdrawn. The Congress government has now repeated the same approach by inviting tenders and backing out, he added.</p><p>He highlighted that Singareni leadership introduced a mandatory ‘Site Visit Certificate’ clause under political direction. </p><p>“Current disputes have surfaced due to the conflict between two state ministers and their politics. Questions remain on how and when dues to Singareni will be repaid—whether in phases or in full. An emergency board meeting was held today with participation from Ministry of Coal officials. This is not merely a political issue but one concerning lakhs of families dependent on Singareni. Irregularities must be addressed immediately."</p><p>"After the Coal Secretary returns from an official foreign visit, a letter will be issued to the Telangana chief secretary. The Centre is prepared to extend full support. A special committee on tender processes is under examination,” he said and added that if the Telangana government requests the Centre to manage Singareni and restore profitability, the Centre is ready to take responsibility.</p>