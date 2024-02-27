Congress govt in Telangana launches two poll 'guarantees'

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday launched two poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress - supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply up to 200 units to the poor.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues launched the scheme at the state secretariat here.

The subsidised LPG cylinder scheme and the electricity supply scheme are titled 'Mahalaxmi' and 'Gruha Jyothi' respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy recalled that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had announced six poll 'guarantees' to the Telangana people in September last year.