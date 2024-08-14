Congress nominates Abhishek Singhvi as its candidate for Telangana Rajya Sabha bypolls

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday chose senior lawyer and former MP Abhishek Singhvi as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from Telangana.

The seat became vacant last month after senior BRS leader K Keshava Rao defected to Congress and resigned from Rajya Sabha. Rao had his term till April 2026 and if elected, Singhvi will serve the remaining term of the former BRS leader.

With Congress having the support of 76 MLAs after defection from BRS, Singhvi is expected to win the polls comfortably. Rao was also accommodated as an advisor to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Cabinet rank.