telangana

Districts in north Telangana crippled by heavy rains

In a remarkable 32-hour operation, Nirmal district administration, SDRF teams, and police successfully rescued a herder trapped by unprecedented flooding.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 13:29 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 13:29 IST
India News rains Telangana

