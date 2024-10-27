Drunk man arrested for starting fire at petrol pump station for a dare

<p>Things got heated up at a petrol pump station in Hyderabad when a man in an inebriated state lit a fire there on Saturday. </p><p>According to a report by <em><a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/drunk-man-starts-fire-at-petrol-pump-on-dare-in-hyderabad-arrested-6884458#pfrom=home-ndtv_topscroll">NDTV</a>, </em>on Saturday evening, the man named Chiran arrived at a petrol pump in an inebriated state with a lighter in his hand. </p><p>Arun, an employee at the petrol pump asked Chiran if he was planning to use it to start a fire. He soon started nagging Chiran and challenged him to light it up if he "had the guts" to do so.</p>.<p>In order to prove Arun wrong, the accused Chiran sparked up the lighter while a nearby scooter was getting petrol. As the highly flammable fuel caught fire, flames shot out. </p><p>Around 10 to 12 people who were standing nearby, including a mother and daughter, narrowly escaped being burnt by the flames.</p><p>Both Arun and Chiran have been arrested by the police. </p><p>"This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this crowded area with heavy traffic," Inspector G Rudvir Kumar, Nacharam Police, said.</p>