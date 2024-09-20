Dussehra bonus to Singareni coal workers, govt rolls out expansion plan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced ‘Dussehra’ bonus for Singareni workers. The Chief minister said that the bonus is being paid to the Coal workers from the profits earned by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) last year. Each permanent worker will get a Rs 1.90 lakh bonus and Rs 5,000 will be paid as bonus to the contract workers .

Addressing the press at Secretariat on Friday, Revanth Reddy praised the Singareni workers for playing a key role during the intensified Telangana movement and commended their contribution in the achievement of separate Telangana State .

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the SCCL has been supplying coal to thermal power generation plants, other companies in the state and also exporting to other states, which had generated funds for the Singareni company’s profits, its future expansion plans and for employee bonuses. The company has earned a net profit of Rs 4,701 crore in 2023-2024 financial year. Out of this, Rs 2,289 crore has been allocated for the expansion of the company and other investments.