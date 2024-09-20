Dussehra bonus to Singareni coal workers, govt rolls out expansion plan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced ‘Dussehra’ bonus for Singareni workers. The Chief minister said that the bonus is being paid to the Coal workers from the profits earned by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) last year. Each permanent worker will get a Rs 1.90 lakh bonus and Rs 5,000 will be paid as bonus to the contract workers .
Addressing the press at Secretariat on Friday, Revanth Reddy praised the Singareni workers for playing a key role during the intensified Telangana movement and commended their contribution in the achievement of separate Telangana State .
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that the SCCL has been supplying coal to thermal power generation plants, other companies in the state and also exporting to other states, which had generated funds for the Singareni company’s profits, its future expansion plans and for employee bonuses. The company has earned a net profit of Rs 4,701 crore in 2023-2024 financial year. Out of this, Rs 2,289 crore has been allocated for the expansion of the company and other investments.
In the remaining Rs 2,412 crore profits , the company earmarked Rs 796 crore to pay bonus to the coal workers. A total of 41,387 permanent employees are working in the company. Each worker will get Rs 1.90 lakh bonus. Last year, the employees got only Rs 1.70 lakh bonus. This year, each employee will get Rs 20,000 bonus additionally.
Bonus for contract workers
For the first time in the history of Singareni company, the state government announced a bonus for the contract workers. At present, 25,000 contract workers are working in the company. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that each employee will get a Rs 5,000 bonus before the Dussehra festival this year.
Government rolls out Singareni expansion plans
Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government decided to invest the profits earned by the Singareni company for future needs. The government envisaged the plans for the expansion of solar power plant to 1000 MW, construction of 500 MW pumped storage plant at Ramagundam, another 1x800 MW thermal power plant at the existing thermal power plant at Jaipur, 1x800 MW thermal power plant at Ramagundam jointly with TSGENCO and set up a super critical thermal power plant with a capacity of 2,400 MW at Naini coal block ( pit head) in Odisha.
The SCCL will also start operations at VC open cast, Goleti and Naini OCs. The establishment of new residential schools for Singareni workers and employees' children, integrated schools, modernization of area hospitals and establishment of a multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad will be the new initiatives which are being taken by the company for the welfare of the workers.
Published 20 September 2024, 15:43 IST