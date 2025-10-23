Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Firing at cow vigilante triggers tension in Telangana

Three people allegedly involved in the incident arrested; Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar says the main accused has links with AIMIM
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 14:05 IST
BJPAIMIMTelangaanTelangana News

Follow us on :

Follow Us