Form panel to conduct empirical data on BC quota in local body polls: Telangana CM Reddy tells officials

A Revanth Reddy, who held a review meeting with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha and senior officials reiterated that the state government is committed to conduct the Backward Class caste census.