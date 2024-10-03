Home
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin skips ED summons in Hyderabad Cricket Association case; called again on Oct 8

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 10:41 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 10:41 IST
India NewsHyderabadEnforcement DirectorateMohammad Azharuddin

