Homeindiatelangana

Four killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 14:17 IST

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed and over 10 others suffered injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

Relief operations were underway, the official added.

(Published 03 April 2024, 14:17 IST)
