Govt officials injured as protest against land acquisition in Telangana turns violent

The protesters attacked and injured Additional Collector and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) chairman and a DSP rank police official was also injured when he went to their rescue.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 17:10 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 17:10 IST
