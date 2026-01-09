Hyderabad man booked for 'deliberately' crushing puppy under car

<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have booked a case against a man caught on CCTV footage allegedly deliberately crushing a puppy under his car. He faces charges under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which classifies the maiming or killing of any animal as a cognizable offence, punishable by up to five years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.</p><p>The horrific incident unfolded on January 2 on a public street in Saroornagar, Hyderabad. A car slowly approached a litter of five puppies, ran over one leaving it dead and drove off without stopping. After locals alerted authorities, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) and local caregiver Sonali Bhowmick collaborated with Hyderabad City Police to ensure a prompt FIR.</p><p>Saroornagar police registered the case against Shravan based on CCTV footage. When confronted by Bhowmick, he was recorded saying, “I don’t want any dog over here.”</p><p>“Those who abuse animals often progress to harming humans. For everyone’s safety, the public must report such cruelty to police,” said PETA India Senior Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan. She commended Station House Officer V. Saidi Reddy for registering the FIR, adding, “It sends a clear message that cruelty, reckless driving, and leaving animals to suffer will not be tolerated.”</p><p>PETA India recommended psychiatric evaluation and counseling for animal abusers, citing it as a sign of deep psychological disturbance.</p><p>Research supports this approach that people who commit animal cruelty are often repeat offenders who target other animals and humans. A study in the <em>Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal</em> found that such individuals are three times more likely to commit crimes including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug abuse, said Sinchana.</p>