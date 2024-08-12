Hyderabad police apprehended two interstate peddlers who were selling hashish oil in Bengaluru market

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers who were procuring hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and using Hyderabad as a transit route to transport and sell it in the Bengaluru market.

The police recovered around 13.5 kg of hashish oil from the peddlers. The production of 13.5 kg of hashish oil requires around 560 kg of ganja. In the grey market, one kilogram of Ganja fetches a value of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. People usually smoke hashish oil in a pipe or water pipe, or use a special tool or vaporiser pen to "dabbe" it.

In a coordinated operation, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar, along with the Hayath Nagar police, have apprehended Vanchurbha Konda Babu, 30, and Vanchurbha Balakrishna, 20, both belonging to the same family from Visakhapatnam.