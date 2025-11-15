<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday said cyber fraudsters have created a fake social media account using his name and sent messages to his friends seeking money, claiming he was in trouble.</p>.<p>In a post on X, he said one of his friends was deceived and transferred Rs 20,000 to a fraudster's account.</p>.<p>"Never respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be me—or any public official. Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action," he said.</p>.Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills bypoll concludes amid mild tension, voter turnout of 48.24% recorded.<p>The police official suggested blocking and reporting suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately.</p>.<p>Cyber frauds should be reported to the 1930 Helpline or cybercrime.gov.in, Sajjanar said. </p>