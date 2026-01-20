LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | Nitin Nabin set to take charge as BJP chief, celebrations outside party HQ in Delhi

Five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin was on Monday elected unopposed as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top party post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint, with key State elections around the corner. Nabin will be formally declared as BJP president on Tuesday signalling a generational shift in its top organisational leadership and a new era in the party, which was founded in 1980, the same year he was born.