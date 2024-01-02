Kishan Reddy challenges Congress govt over Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday sought to know why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had not written a letter to the Centre seeking a CBI inquiry on alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Kishan Reddy wondered if there is any "tacit" understanding between the Congress government in the state and the BRS party on the issue, through mediation of AIMIM.

"When in Opposition, the Congress leaders demanded a CBI inquiry into the issue. Today, why is the chief minister (Revanth Reddy) not writing a letter to the Centre seeking a CBI probe? Does the Congress government sincerely want an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project or not? Do they want the culprits to be punished or not?" Kishan Reddy asked.