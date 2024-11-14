Home
KT Rama Rao dares Revanth Reddy govt to arrest him

A police remand report filed in a local court had a mention of the BRS working president in the Lagacherla incident.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 12:35 IST

Comments
Published 14 November 2024, 12:35 IST
