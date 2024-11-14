KT Rama Rao dares Revanth Reddy govt to arrest him

<p>Hyderabad: The Lagacherla incident that had taken place on November 11, in which Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other senior government officials were attacked, is snowballing into major controversy in Telangana.</p><p>A police remand report filed in a local court had a mention of BRS working president K T Rama Rao. The BRS leader on Thursday dared the Revanth Reddy government to arrest him. </p><p>In the remand report, police said that the arrested former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy had confessed to having hatched a criminal conspiracy and abetted accused persons to attack the officials to destabilize the government under the directions of KTR.</p>.BRS chief KT Rama Rao to undertake statewide padayatra to expose government's misdeeds.<p>The remand report further said that it is a case of attempted murder by assaulting public servants with criminal conspiracy and that the perpetrators intended to kill the Additional Collector Lingya Naik and Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) Special Officer Venkat Reddy.</p><p>On November 11, Prateek Jain, along with other senior officials, went to Lagacherla village of Dudyal Mandal that comes under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's constituency, Kodangal, to discuss land acquisition to establish a pharma village. As per the government policy, land acquired for Pharma Village will be allotted to private pharmaceutical companies.</p><p>While the collector could escape the attack unhurt, the other two officers, Lingya Naik and Venkat Reddy, suffered severe injuries. Until now, police have arrested 16 persons who were involved in the attack and launched searches to detain another 30 persons who were on the run since the incident. </p><p>During the investigation, the police found that the majority of those who attacked the government officials were neither landowners nor were they losing any land due to the acquisition.</p><p>“On tactful interrogation, he (Narender) confessed to having committed this offense with criminal conspiracy by abetting the accused persons to destabilise the government and defame the Telangana administration, as per the directions of their party’s prominent leader, i.e., KTR and others,” said the remand report by Bomraspet police.</p><p>The remand report also said that the investigation revealed communication between Narender and BRS leader Bogamoni Suresh, who was named key accused in the case. Over the last 70 days, police stated that they exchanged 84 calls, allegedly coordinating efforts to incite violence as local protests over land acquisition escalated. Narender Reddy has now been named accused number one in the FIR. Along with him, 46 others are now charged with conspiracy and attempted murder.</p><p>In response to the remand report that had named KTR, the BRS leader took to social media and shared a post daring the chief minister to arrest him.</p>.<p>“Revanth Reddy! For a man caught with a Rs 50 lakh bribe, everything will seem like a conspiracy! Farmers protesting against your son-in-law’s pharma company will be a conspiracy! Farmers not bowing down to your brother’s threats is a conspiracy! Two people talking on the phone is a conspiracy! People posting their woes on social media is a conspiracy! To stand with poor tribal farmers is a conspiracy! After waiting for your appointment for NINE long months, after facing all your threats, if they revolt, it is of course a conspiracy! If I question the midnight raids on poor farmer families, illegal arrest & torture, it is definitely a conspiracy! Because you live in fear! Every single breathing moment of your life, you live in fear! Arrest me! I will walk into the prison with my head held high for standing by the farmers of Telangana! For becoming the voice of the voiceless! Jai Telangana,” said KTR in a social media post.</p><p>Congress leaders are also demanding that KTR should be arrested. Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham had demanded the police arrest KTR, alleging that he was behind the attack on the government officials. He made reference to the confession made by Patnam Narebder Reddy, which was mentioned in the remand report.</p>