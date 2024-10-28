KTR kin's night party ignites political heat in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: A ‘Diwali party’ hosted by a businessman, Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS working president K T Rama Rao, at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad has sparked political controversy.</p><p>The ruling party has described the event as a rave party, alleging the use of drugs and foreign liquor without proper permits. KTR criticized the Congress government, claiming the accusations are a political witch-hunt and labeling the party as a family gathering on the occasion of Diwali. </p><p>Raj Pakala has been served a notice to appear before the police. One participant at the party tested positive for cocaine in a urine test. Raj Pakala has requested two days to appear before the police. He also moved a lunch motion petition on MOnday in the state high court which had asked the police not to arrest him and directed the petitioner to cooperate with the police on investigation.</p><p>On the intervening night of Oct 26/27 Narisingi police along with Special Operations Team (SOT) and excise officials, raided Raj's residence in Janwada. They seized gambling kits and alcohol. They also conducted drug tests to the 21 male attendees of the party. As he possessed excessive liquor without the necessary excise permits and a positive case of cocaine use, Mokila police booked the Raj under the NDPS among other laws.</p>.Olympus CEO ousted after allegation of illegal drug purchase, shares slump.<p>Raj Pakala, was named as the first accused while his friend Vijay Madduri, an American passport holder, tech entrepreneur, who was tested positive for cocaine was named as the second accused.</p><p>Raj and Vijay were booked under sections 25, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, 1974.</p><p>"Today, in Telangana, is it wrong for a family to have a gathering at home for Diwali? Should we even seek permission for that? Raj Pakala built a house and had a housewarming ceremony with his family and friends. Some people are maliciously labeling this family gathering as a rave party. That was Raj Pakala's house, not a farmhouse. They are speaking recklessly, even mentioning family members as men and women. After 21 hours of investigation, what did they find? The officials clearly stated that no drugs were found, so why this malicious campaign?" said KTR.</p><p>He added, "Initially, they said it was an excise case for possessing more alcohol, but then they started calling it a narcotics case. They are labeling it a narcotics case only on orders from above. After testing many at the party, Raj Pakala's test came back negative, yet BJP and Congress leaders are spreading baseless rumors about him. How can they still file an NDPS case? How was there a difference between the morning’s <em>panchanama</em> and the FIR? They dug a mountain, claiming there were bombs, but not even a mouse was found."</p>