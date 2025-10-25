<p>Hyderabad: A day after the tragic bus fire accident that killed 20 people in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, transport authorities in Telangana on Saturday checked a number of private buses and seized a bus for alleged violation of rules.</p><p>The checks were carried out on buses entering Hyderabad and 54 Vehicle Check Reports (VCRs) were generated, on Saturday morning.</p><p>A senior transport department official said a bus involved in multiple violations, including absence of fire extinguisher, non-payment of tax and carrying merchandise goods, was seized in Medchal-Malkajgiri district here.</p><p>Nearly 500 inter-state private travel buses operate from Hyderabad on a daily basis, he told PTI.</p><p>Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on October 24 said he would hold a meeting with his Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka counterparts to devise measures to prevent bus accidents, given the high volume of daily bus travel between Telangana and Karnataka via Andhra Pradesh.</p>.Kurnool bus fire : Andhra bus accident victims' DNA profiling to be completed by Monday, says official.<p>He warned private bus operators of strict action if they showed negligence in maintaining vehicle fitness and adhering to statutory regulations.</p><p>The owners should follow rules and ensure that the buses do not overspeed (as the private buses are known to travel at a high speed), Prabhakar said.</p><p>As many as 19 passengers travelling in the private bus and a motor bike rider were charred to death in the wee hours of October 24 after it collided with a two-wheeler at Chinnatekuru village of Kurnool district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape the fire.</p>