Lagacharla farmers take fight to Delhi over alleged police excesses

The tribal women on Monday in New Delhi shared their harrowing experiences, with one elderly farmer saying, "For nine months, we have been protesting peacefully. Instead of hearing us, they send police to harass us. They arrest our men, assault our women, and force us to leave our lands. How can we survive without our lands?"

BRS MLC Satyavati Rathod expressed solidarity with the farrmers. "The Congress government has crossed all limits of tyranny. The Chief Minister's brother threatens farmers with death if they refuse to surrender their lands. Women and children are not spared from this brutality," she said.

She emphasized that the BRS party will provide unwavering support to the victims. "We will not rest until justice is delivered. The entire nation must know about the atrocities happening in Telangana under Congress rule," she added.

Speaking alongside the victims at a press conference in Delhi's Constitution Club, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) condemned the Telangana government under Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He accused the Congress-led administration of oppressing marginalized tribal communities and highlighted the hypocrisy of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership.